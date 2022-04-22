News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Review

REVIEW: INK Festival in Halesworth shows off our emerging talent

Logo Icon

Libby Purves

Published: 3:57 PM April 22, 2022
The INK Festival team

The INK Festival team - Credit: Origin8Photography.com

Upstairs at the White Swan pub in Halesworth, clothes are coming off and a bed unrolling as two tipsy young partygoers prepare to hook up.

But they keep getting distracted from their passion mid-flurry by a political disagreement about Zionism.

The briefest pause as actors re-set, and now we are in a US shooting gallery in a tense conversation about fear and trust with Chris Larner as the instructor.  

Another blink, and he is a different man entirely in the next miniature play, as a middle-aged man tries to pray and finds that God is a pushbutton call centre and ‘Your call is important to us”.  

It’s one of the day’s funniest. Moments later a New York firefighter is dismayed that his blind date wears a hijab.  

Passport by Will Gompertz, at the INK festival

Passport by Will Gompertz, at the INK festival - Credit: Origin8Photography.com

That was a refreshing hour. Meanwhile five minutes across town in the Kings garage next to the Cut I encountered Alan Titchmarsh’s stalker, then a wrenching portrait of bitter lonely affection for a partner in a care home, and finally a remarkable solo performance by Amber Muldoon - one of INK’s youngest discoveries,  as a woman steeling herself against harsh odds to protect her unborn child.   

INK is unique: it seeks out short plays (5 to 20 minutes usually) from previously unproduced writers.

Then it produces them, mostly onstage but also as radio work, employing seasoned actors and professional directors including the award-winning Paul Schlesinger.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk town named one of the best places to live in the UK
  2. 2 Review: Trying the food at Suffolk's hottest new Italian restaurant
  3. 3 Young striker Simpson tells Town he wants to leave Portman Road
  1. 4 Pensioner caught masturbating twice in Felixstowe avoids jail
  2. 5 11 of the best independent garden centres and nurseries in Suffolk
  3. 6 Builder caught trying to contact teen girl given suspended sentence
  4. 7 'Nothing’s in cement yet' - McKenna on Town's expiring contracts
  5. 8 A12 to be closed this weekend to fix leaking water pipe
  6. 9 Jail for man who ran cannabis farm at a house in Suffolk
  7. 10 'Like a prison' - School could be made to tear down new fence

It enlivens the town (Halesworth is definitely a place to be this weekend) but the deepest value of INK to the future of new writing can’t be overestimated.

Seeing your work come alive is not only a buzz, but an important education in how characters and stories develop. 

I saw 18 plays on the first day (they are grouped, shown together in different sites) and as a critic can affirm that the standard varies from very high indeed to pleasingly entertaining or interestingly promising.

The festival belongs to its emerging unknowns, and the creative future of our region and nation, but every year INK invites a few “INKredibles”, better-known figures with local ties, to submit plays on a theme.

This year it was “passports”, and while one was startlingly dark, and Arthur Smith’s memory of his mother’s dementia profoundly touching, there was obvious glee after these Covid years in jokes about travel frustration.

The Most Important Journey Doesn't Need a Passport, by Miranda Hart, at the INK Festival in Halesworth

The Most Important Journey Doesn't Need a Passport, by Miranda Hart, at the INK Festival in Halesworth - Credit: Origin8Photography.com

Cuckoo, which is touring schools and colleges after the festival

Cuckoo, which is touring schools and colleges after the festival - Credit: Origin8Photography.com

We saw Miranda Hart’s portrait of fussing airport parents, Will Gompertz on the danger of making jokes at customs, and best of all two gloriously demented Border Force officials in Spanish Friend by Judy Upton.

I have seven more shows to see and look forward greatly.

- Libby Purves was The TImes Chief Theatre Critic 2010-2013 and now reviews theatre nationally on www.theatrecat.com 

The INK festival continues in Halesworth this weekend

The INK festival continues in Halesworth this weekend - Credit: Origin8Photography.com

Inside Alan, by Mitch Day

Inside Alan, by Mitch Day - Credit: Origin8Photography.com


Suffolk

Don't Miss

Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans

Dominic Bareham

person
Alan Titchmarsh arriving for the Women in Film and TV Awards at the Hilton Park Lane in London. Pict

Suffolk Live News

ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Semer Wood near Hadleigh

Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The army was called to a Suffolk beach after a suspected bomb was discovered

Suffolk Live News

'Mortar bomb' found at Suffolk beach as army sent in to investigate

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon