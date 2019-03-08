Suffolk prisoner had mobile phone, court hears

An inmate at a Suffolk jail has been jailed for eight months for having a phone in prison.

Prison officers at Hollesley Bay carried out a strip search of Jahmai Turner on February 19 and discovered an iPhone and a charging lead which he had hidden internally, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Turner, 32, of no fixed address, who was half way through a 59 month sentence for fraud, admitted two offences of possessing prohibited items in prison and was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with his current sentence.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said prison officers had been searching a number of prisoners and cells for prohibited items when they discovered the phone and lead in Turner's possession.

The court heard that Turner claimed he had been experiencing prejudice at the prison and wanted to be caught with the phone so that he would be sent to a prison nearer to his family.