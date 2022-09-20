New date set for mental health author world record attempt

An award-winning Suffolk author has set a new date for her world record attempt.

Emily 'Madge' Payne, from Beccles, will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most amount of books signed in a day, which currently stands at 6,904.

The book, 'Inner Buddy: A friendly guide to help with worries', was designed to help young people waiting for mental health support.

The original attempt was supposed to have taken place in February - but will now take place on Saturday, October 8, at Jump In adventure park, Ipswich.

Madge said: "I am super excited to have another date set for the World Record.

"It's been a long time in the making to get back to this point. I have really had to look inside myself and deal with my own fears and anxiety's around the attempt, like if no one turns up.

"That's what Inner Buddy is all about though, helping you to deal with your fears and anxieties, and to help you to believe in yourself.

"I am excited to share this with children in Suffolk and Norfolk and offer them the much needed support they need."

The book was written to help young people waiting for mental health support. - Credit: Emily 'Madge' Payne



