Inquest for man that prompted huge emergency response in Halesworth

PUBLISHED: 10:05 12 March 2019

Steeple End, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

Steeple End, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An inquest has been held into the death of man which caused a huge emergency response in Halesworth.

Ashley Talbot, aged 60, from Lewisham, was found dead by his wife in the bathroom of their second home in Steeple End, Halesworth, on January 6.

Emergency services, including five fire crews, two ambulances and police cars, were called to the road, just before noon.

Police subsequently closed Steeple End and the adjoining Church Farm Lane while emergency services worked in the area. Mr Talbot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the inquest, Senior Coroner at Suffolk Coroner’s Court, Nigel Parsley concluded that Mr Talbot had taken his own life. The fire service were required to assist police with securing the area and a post mortem examination had been conducted.

He offered his condolences to Mr Talbot’s family and friends.

