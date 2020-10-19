Inquest date set for baby girl found dead at recycling centre

An officer stands next to the cordon after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An inquest into the death a baby girl whose body was found at a recycling centre in Needham Market has been set for later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called shortly after 3pm on Thursday, May 14 to Sackers, where the body of a child – known as Baby S – had been discovered.

It is believed that Baby S was born within 48 hours of her death and was carried to term, or close to full term.

The cause of the baby’s death was not established in a Home Office post mortem examination, which came back as undetermined.

An inquest was previously opened and adjourned in May while further work and tests took place.

MORE: Inquest opens into death of baby found at recycling centre

Since then, Suffolk police have combed through 11,000 hours of CCTV footage from the locations visited by bin lorries at the site that day.

Despite this, the mother of Baby S has never been found and police have continued to appeal for her to come forward.

The full inquest into the baby’s death will take place on November 20.

MORE: Search continues for mother of baby found dead at recycling centre

