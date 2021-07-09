Published: 12:52 PM July 9, 2021

Sophie Riley died on the A14 in February - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An inquest into the death of a 25-year-old Rougham woman on the A14 is to be held later this year.

Sophie Riley died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham in February this year between a car and a pedestrian.

An opening for the inquest was held on Friday.

The court heard that Ms Riley was being treated for anorexia at the time of her death.

On the day of the incident, Ms Riley got out of a vehicle and ended up walking into the path of an oncoming car.

She died from the serious injuries she sustained, despite the best efforts of paramedics at the scene.

Following her death, Sophie's family paid tribute to her - describing her as a loving person.

"Sophie was a well-loved, loving caring daughter, sister, granddaughter and cousin who will be sadly missed by us all," read the tribute.

The full inquest into Ms Riley's death will be held on December 1.



