Woman died after taking Spice, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 19 March 2019

The Coroner's Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A post-mortem examination of a woman found dead in her Bury St Edmunds home found more than 100 different synthetic cannabis products in her blood, an inquest has heard.

Jennifer Bluett, was found dead at her home in Cumberland Avenue in January 2018, aged 36.

Emergency services were called there on January 26, where they found her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and police officers later confirmed there was no third party involvement in her death.

The mother-of-four had suffered a nearly fatal fall when she was 16, seriously injuring her head and her spine, leaving her in intensive care for four weeks.

She had never worked because of her injuries and had received medical help for her poor mental and physical health throughout her life.

At the time of the fall, Miss Bluett was staying at The Foyer, a home for vulnerable young people.

She leapt out of a 3rd story window to avoid three people who had broken down her door to attack her. Her three assailants were later convicted for affray.

Miss Bluett was a known drug user and had told her GP about taking legal highs that she bought off the internet.

Her cause of death was given as asphyxiation, caused by taking Spice, a synthetic cannabis.

Assistant coroner at Suffolk Coroner’s Court, Dr Dan Sharpstone, gave a narrative conclusion to the inquest.

He said that Miss Bluett was a woman who suffered from mental health issues who died as a consequence of taking a synthetic cannabis, otherwise known as Spice.

Six of her family members attended the court, and Dr Sharpstone gave his sincere condolences to them all.

