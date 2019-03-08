Woman found in Hadleigh river named as Mavis Kempton, aged 84

Forensic vehicles were at the scene and a wide cordon was in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS Archant

A woman whose body was found in a river in Suffolk has been named as Mavis Kempton.

Three police cars were in attendance at the scene in Corks Lane, Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS Three police cars were in attendance at the scene in Corks Lane, Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

An inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard how police officers were called shortly after 9.50am, Sunday, March 24, to reports that a member of the public had discovered a woman’s body floating in the River Brett next to Corks Lane.

Emergency services were called however, Ms Kempton, aged 84, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A police cordon was put in place while forensics teams and ambulance crews worked at the scene, near the former Babergh District Council offices.

The force has said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

The inquest was opened and adjourned today and a review will take place on May 16.

A date is yet to be set for the inquest to be completed.