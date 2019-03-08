E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest into death of 'bed-blocking' patient Adriano Guedes to resume

PUBLISHED: 10:13 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 05 November 2019

Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

BBC Look East/PA Wire

An inquest into the death of a man who was evicted from hospital by court order after refusing to leave his bed for more than two years is set to take place in Ipswich today.

Adriano Guedes, 65, from Kessingland, died on September 1, 2018 while on hunger strike.

He first arrived at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, in August 2014 after suffering a stroke and said he had asked to be moved out of hospital to a 'wheelchair friendly place' and to see a spinal specialist in London.

However, Mr Guedes ended up spending 862 says on the ward, saying the hospital offered him options they "knew [he] would refuse".

The hospital disputed this, saying he had repeatedly refused "all offers of appropriate accommodation".

He was eventually evicted from the hospital by court order in January 2017.

An inquest into his death resumes this morning at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

