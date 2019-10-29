E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Businessman killed in A14 lorry collision died by suicide, inquest concludes

29 October, 2019 - 19:01
A Honington businessman who was struck and killed by a lorry on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds died by suicide, an inquest has concluded.

Barry Huffee, 48, of Malting Row, died on April 4 at Addenbrooke's Hospital following the collision on March 19 on the westbound carriageway.

An inquest into his death heard Mr Huffee, described as a 'kind and caring' man, had believed his computer had been hacked and was paranoid he was being watched in the months before his death.

Collision investigator Andrew Fossey said having reviewed dash-cam footage from the lorry that struck Mr Huffee, it was clear he had intended to take his own life.

Concluding the inquest, Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley told the family there was nothing in Mr Huffee's behaviour they could have identified to suspect the tragedy would occur.

Mr Parsley concluded Mr Huffee died as a result of suicide.

