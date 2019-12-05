E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Fun-loving' 22-year-old died after taking cocktail of medication, inquest hears

05 December, 2019 - 08:30
Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A "fun-loving" 22-year-old carer from Stowmarket died after taking a "massive" cocktail of medication, an inquest has heard.

Gemma MacDonald died on July 22 at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds after calling the outreach service the night before saying she had taken an overdose.

At an inquest into her death, her step-sister Lorna Hicks described her as "hilarious", saying she always had "a big smile" on her face.

She said Miss MacDonald worked as a senior carer at a care home, a job she said was "shaping her into the person she would become".

Her mother Alison added: "She could be a bit rebellious but she was still just so lovable."

The inquest in Ipswich heard Miss MacDonald had suffered mental health issues in the past, including anxiety and depression and had reported hearing voices in her head.

Her mother told the inquest the voices had told her to do things, and that the only way to make them go was to submerge herself in the bath.

"She would make a joke about them and give them names," she said.

"I think she would try and play it down a bit."

The inquest heard Miss MacDonald had taken a large cocktail of medication at around 9pm on July 21. There was a delay in the ambulance arriving after she was put on a lower category of priority due to the 999 call coming from a health care professional rather than herself.

Christopher Hewitson, from the ambulance service, said there had been a big surge in 999 calls that day, and they were having to be stacked.

Miss MacDonald got to West Suffolk Hospital at around 1.40am.

Doctors administered fluids and discussed whether to move her to the intensive care unit. She had an elevated heart rate, but was conscious and talking with staff.

However, at around 6am, she started to deteriorate rapidly, becoming confused and agitated. She was moved to the intensive care unit but died at around 10.20am.

The inquest heard no-one at the hospital had called the family to let them know until after her death as Miss MacDonald had previously told staff she didn't want to wake her mother.

Dr Jeremy Mauger, a consultant in anaesthetics and intensive care at the hospital, apologised for the call not being made. "This was incorrectly overlooked and I am very sorry about that," he said.

"Up until the point she significantly deteriorated, I think she was trying to protect you."

The inquest continues today.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Arrests made in Border Force operation after 15 seen leaving boat on Suffolk coast

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Recreation of Adnams pub and Southwold scenes provide pick-me-up for factory workers stranded far from sea

Pico Technology's Southwold-themed premises Picture: STEVE GREENALL

‘Fun-loving’ 22-year-old died after taking cocktail of medication, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

How many empty shops are in your Suffolk town?

Lowestoft has one in five of its shop units empty, according to latest figures. Picture: MICK HOWES

What are your favourite Christmas shop window displays in Ipswich and Felixstowe?

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone with her Christmas window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists