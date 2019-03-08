Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Death of couple who fell down stairs was "tragic accident", inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:05 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 01 August 2019

A coroner has concluded the death of an Aldeburgh couple who fell down the stairs at their home in Acheson Way was an accident Picture: ANDREW HIRST

A coroner has concluded the death of an Aldeburgh couple who fell down the stairs at their home in Acheson Way was an accident Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Archant

The death of a couple who died three days apart after falling down the stairs at their home in Aldeburgh has been described in an inquest as a "tragic accident".

Connie Hewitson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband John died three days later at Ipswich Hospital Picture: ANDREW HIRSTConnie Hewitson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband John died three days later at Ipswich Hospital Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Chun Lan Foo Hewitson, 55, who was known as Connie, was found dead by paramedics at the bottom of the stairs of her home in Acheson Way on October 15 last year, next to her severely injured husband John.

Mr Hewitson, 90, was rushed to Ipswich Hospital but died three days later.

An inquest in Ipswich, on Thursday, August 1, heard that Mr Hewitson had lived with dementia and was almost blind through glaucoma so required full-time care from his wife.

During the inquest, Mrs Hewitson was described as an "exceptional carer" who dedicated her life to looking after her husband as his health deteriorated.

Suffolk senior coroner Nigel Parsley told the hearing that paramedics had been called to their home after a neighbour noticed their door had been ajar since the previous day.

An investigation was launched by Suffolk Constabulary soon after the discovery of Mrs Hewitson's body but was later closed. A police report said that the scene was consistent with a fall down stairs, describing it as a "tragic accident".

A post mortem examination revealed Mrs Hewitson had died of the result of a severe head injury. Mr Hewitson died of bronchial pneumonia but had also suffered head and chest injuries, including several broken ribs.

A statement from Mrs Hewitson's daughter Pansy Kheung, which was read aloud in court, said that Mr Hewitson had suffered several falls in the months before the couple's death and has almost fallen down the stairs just weeks before.

Mr Parsley said that, due to Mr Hewiston's dementia and poor eyesight, he liked to keep hold of his wife's arm just to know someone was there with him.

Concluding the inquest, Mr Parsley said using a balance of probabilities, Mrs Hewitson's head injuries were as a result of a fall down stairs.

"The fall appears to have taken place at the same time as the fall down the stairs of John Hewitson," he said.

"At the time of the fall John was being attended to by his wife who also fell with him."

He concluded that the couple's death was an accident.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We haven’t given up’ - Campaign to save pub caught in international property web will continue

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Convicted sex attacker guilty of raping woman twice in Suffolk home

Nottingham Crown Court Picture: PETER WALSH

Death of couple who fell down stairs was “tragic accident”, inquest hears

A coroner has concluded the death of an Aldeburgh couple who fell down the stairs at their home in Acheson Way was an accident Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Stowmarket make it 10 signings – as they swoop for former Leiston man Seb Dunbar

Seb Dunbar of Leiston, on the ball against Leatherhead. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Teenage driver who flipped car in A11 roundabout smash ‘misjudged’ junction

Ryan Lamb is appearing at Norwich Crown Court after he crashed his van on the A11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists