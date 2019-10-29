E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Yoga teacher struck by train on crossing earmarked for closure

29 October, 2019 - 07:30
The crossing has been earmarked for closure since 2016 Picture: SU ANDERSON

The crossing has been earmarked for closure since 2016 Picture: SU ANDERSON

A yoga teacher was struck and killed by a train at a Needham Market railway crossing which has been earmarked for closure since 2016, an inquest has heard.

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETTSuffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Lisa Linsdell, 65, of Creeting St Mary, died on July 10, 2018, after she was struck by a passenger train at the Gipsy Lane crossing.

An inquest into Mrs Lindsell's death, at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on Monday, heard that she had suffered a manic episode in February, which had led her to being sectioned, before falling into a 'deep depression'.

Her husband David Allan told the inquest: "My wife was a yoga teacher.

"She also taught meditation and she helped people to overcome the sort of problems she ultimately died from.

Lisa Linsdell, 65, from Creeting St Mary, died after being struck by a train in Needham Market Picture: SU ANDERSONLisa Linsdell, 65, from Creeting St Mary, died after being struck by a train in Needham Market Picture: SU ANDERSON

"It's rather ironic she wasn't able to help herself in that respect.

"From her attack of mania in February last year a deep depression followed.

"She did suffer from depression about three years before but she didn't have to consult a doctor over that.

"Through her yoga and meditation she come through that by her own means."

The inquest heard from train driver Ian Watling who said he didn't see Mrs Linsdell 'until the very last moment'.

He said he slammed the brakes on the train but that he could not stop in time.

"Not at that speed and at that weight", he said.

During the inquest, questions were raised about the care Mrs Linsdell received from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), which organised her care in the community.

The inquest heard from care coordinator Julia Rose-Hunt, who said she had been placed into a 'red zone' category, with increased support, after having 'frequent thoughts of self harm and suicide'.

However, she was later stepped down from the 'red zone' as Mrs Rose-Hunt felt she was doing much better.

"In my opinion her risk had reduced and suicidal thoughts had significantly reduced," she said.

"I feel she had the appropriate support from our team."

Network Rail announced in 2016 it was planning to close the Gipsy Lane crossing following the death of 82-year-old TV and film actress Olive McFarland, who was struck and killed by a train in 2011.

The inquest continues.

