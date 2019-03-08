Love Island star from Essex took his own life, inquest concludes

Former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis was found dead in March at the age of 26 Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis who was found hanged in a park in London in March died as a result of suicide, an inquest has concluded.

The 26-year-old reality TV star and former Chelsmford City football player, was found by a jogger in Church Street Recreation ground, in Enfield, north London, at around 9.30am on March 16.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said during his inquest: "There were a number of notes left behind and messages in which Mr Thalassitis clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end."

Toxicology reports revealed that Mr Thalassitis had cocaine and alcohol in his system, along with paracetamol and anti-depressants.

Earlier this year, a coroner in Tyneside warned of the dangers of mixing alcohol and cocaine after another Love Island star, Sophie Gradon, was found hanged after consuming both substances.

The coroner at her inquest said research in America has shown the combination was known to make someone 16 times more likely to take their own life.

During the inquest, PC Emma Clauson said she had found a black notebook close to where Mr Thalassitis' body was discovered.

She said: "I looked through the notebook which was a sort of combination of a diary and letters and positive thoughts.

"At the back of the diary was a number of notes that had been addressed to his family."

Mr Walker recorded a conclusion of suicide.

Following the hearing the family paid tribute to their "wonderful son and brother".

Reading a statement on their behalf Dave Read, who was Mr Thalassitis' manager and agent, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind messages and support during this very difficult time.

"Today's inquest concluded the sad news at the loss of our beautiful son and brother.

"We would respectfully request privacy at this time and digest what has happened to our family.

"Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed."

Producers paid tribute to Thalassitis at the end of the first episode of the new series, which aired on Monday night.

Beneath a photo, a message on screen read: "In loving memory of Mike Thalassitis 1993-2019"