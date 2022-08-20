Haverhill family pay tribute to daughter, 5, who died after cardiac arrest

The inquest into the death of Maya Sukpe, aged five, took place at Suffolk Coroners Court on Friday. - Credit: Archant

A Haverhill family has paid tribute to their bright, energetic and bubbly little girl, who they said, loved the outdoors and was always cheerful.

Five-and-a-half-year-old Maya Sukpe died on November 10 2020, at Addenbrookes hospital, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The reason for this cardiac arrest, an inquest ruled, could not be found.

In a statement read out before the court, Maya’s mother, Alexandra Sukpe, said that when she collected her son and daughter from school, it was just an ordinary day.

Maya was “cheerful as always” and doing some art at the kitchen table when she began complaining of abdominal pain. She then began to vomit.

Alexandra contacted Maya’s father, Paul, and asked that he come to the house to take care of their son and continue cooking their meal while she cared for Maya.

In a statement read on his behalf by Mr Nigel Parsley, the HM Senior Coroner for Suffolk, the court heard how Maya walked towards Paul and said “Daddy” before becoming unresponsive. She had a seizure which lasted around two minutes.

Paramedics were called to the house, and Maya was blue-lighted to Addenbrookes hospital, arriving shortly before 6pm, accompanied by her mother.

Paramedics tested samples of Maya’s blood, and found that she had metabolic acidosis, meaning that her blood contained too much acid. The reason for this was never established.

The court heard that Maya was placed into an induced coma, and initially seemed stable.

However, at 10.20pm she went into asystolic cardiac arrest.

The paediatric consultant on the critical care unit was Dr Riaz Kayani, who said that he was “rushed”.

The court heard from another witness, Dr Diarmuid O’Donnell, how consultant Dr Kayani had decided that attempts to resuscitate Maya should not be stopped until her father had arrived, using his discretion to go against the Covid restrictions which were then in effect.

Once both her parents could be with her, attempts to resuscitate Maya were stopped, and she died at 11.08pm.

Dr O’Donnell explained that in such circumstances, time is given to parents to allow them to “make memories” with their children, casting handprints or perhaps taking locks of hair.

Maya’s parents recalled how they asked to wash their daughter’s body, and how it was important for them to do so to spend this final time with Maya. Now, however, they felt that they should not have done so, as they were concerned that this may have hindered the investigation.

However, forensic pathologist Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow reassured them that this was not the case, and that washing Maya had had “no detrimental effect whatsoever” on the post-mortem she carried out.

“The elephant in the room,” she said, was “why Maya became so unwell in the first place.”

She had recorded the reason for Maya’s death as “unascertained,” and said she regretted not being able to offer the family an explanation.

In his conclusion, Mr Parsley said it was one of the most difficult cases he had heard.

He said that he felt the most appropriate way to record Maya’s death would be through a narrative conclusion, a brief explanation of the facts as to how the deceased person came by their death.

He said that Maya had died after a cardiac arrest following her admission to hospital after she had collapsed at her home. No medical cause could be ascertained.

He praised Maya’s parents for their dignity and willingness to cooperate with his staff, before offering his own sincere condolences.