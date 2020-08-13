Inquest opens into the death of Derby-winning stable lad

Michael Curran with 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn at Clarehaven Stables, Newmarket Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

An inquest has been opened into the death of Derby-winning stable lad Michael Curran in Exning, near Newmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 54-year-old, who looked after champion miler Kingman and 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn, was found dead on Thursday, May 21, Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard.

The hearing heard that Mr Curran had not been seen since Monday, May 18, and a colleague was asked to go and check on him.

Mr Curran was found dead at the first floor flat where he lived in Exning.

A case review hearing is scheduled for September 19.

On Thursday, senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley adjourned the hearing for a full inquest to be held on November 4.

Born in Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, Mr Curran lived his life among racehorses, and spent nine years working for Newmarket trainer John Gosden.

While based at the Clarehaven stable, he looked after Kingman, which in 2014 won the Irish 2000 Guineas at Curragh and the St. James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

You may also want to watch:

A year later, he enjoyed more success with Golden Horn, which picked victories in both the Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

He initially worked for Hawick-based Harry Bell before moving on to Barry Hills’ stable at Manton in the 1980s.

Mr Curran was later employed by a long-time friend, jockey Darryll Holland, as a driver before going to work for Mr Gosden.

In 2014, he picked up a Pride of Racing stable staff award.

He left Mr Gosden’s stables two years ago.

The world of horseracing, including jockeys, trainers and friends, paid tribute to Mr Curran following his death.

Speaking in May, Racing Welfare’s director of welfare Simone Sear said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Michael Curran.

“I would encourage anyone who has been affected and would like to speak with someone to get in touch with our support line team; they are available 24hrs a day, seven days a week.

“Our thoughts are very much with Michael’s friends and family at this incredibly sad time and I would like to send our most sincere condolences to them on behalf of the team at Racing Welfare.”

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7-days-a-week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.