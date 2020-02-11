Heartbroken daughter caused fire that sparked explosion

Emergency services at the scene after the explosion at the bunglalow in Lidgate in May 2019.

A reclusive Suffolk woman set light to petrol she had thrown throughout her home then lay down on a bed next to her dead mother as flames sparked a massive explosion that destroyed most of the bungalow.

Emergency services in the aftermath of the explosion at the bungalow in Lidgate.

The bodies of Julie Tierney, aged 50, and her 78-year-old mother Pamela Tierney were found in the debris of their four-bedroomed home in The Street, Lidgate, near Newmarket, following the blast on May 7 last year.

Mrs Tierney, a former council administrative officer, had been receiving end of life treatment for terminal cancer and was being cared for by Julie.

An inquest in Ipswich heard both women had to be identified by dental records as a result of the blast.

Station Commander Conrad Burgess of Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service, one of the fire investigators, said the seat of the fire was in the lounge and petrol had been spread around the bungalow.

Emergency services at the scene following the incident at the bunglalow in Lidgate

He said it was the build-up of vapour that was responsible for the blast that destroyed the bungalow and shook nearby properties.

"We believe that flammable liquid was poured throughout the property and subsequently, either using a timer or a spark, the liquid has been ignited," he said.

But he said the damage to the property was such that fire investigators had been unable to establish how the petrol was ignited.

The remains of the bungalow were so unstable a drone was used to survey it and this led to the discovery of the bodies in Mrs Tierney's bedroom at the rear of the property.

Detective Inspector Tam Burgess of Suffolk police said Mrs Tierney was found in bed and her daughter was lying on top and next to her.

She said Julie Tierney's VW Golf, which inquiries had found would normally be parked next to the garage, had been parked across the drive as if to prevent other vehicles accessing the property, and a 'Do Not Resuscitate' note in Pamela Tierney's name was found in the car.

Det Insp Tierney said a letter had been received by Mrs Tierney's sister in Norfolk stating that Pamela had died, and handwriting analysis had concluded it had been written by Julie.

She said investigations had established the Tierneys were reclusive, but there was nothing to suggest any third party involvement.

Forensic pathologist Dr Nathaniel Carey said Mrs Tierney had died from cancer while Miss Tierney, who had been treated for mental health issues in 2002 and 2012, died from the effects of fire and fumes.

Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley recorded a narrative conclusion that Mrs Tierney had died two days before the explosion from cancer and that her death was as a result of the natural progression of her illness and end of life treatment.

In the case of Julie Tierney, he concluded she died as a result of suicide after spreading propellant around the house.

"Julie must have intended that act," he said.

"I think the most compelling piece of evidence is that when the fire was set Julie went and lay down next to her mum. That gives me clear evidence that Julie intended her death."

Mr Parsley paid tribute to the way the family had dealt with the tragedy during the investigation.

"This must have been very difficult but the family have been incredibly dignified throughout this entire process," he said.