Inquest opened into human remains found by Suffolk river

A police forensic team searches by the River Stour in Sudbury - Credit: ARCHANT

An inquest into the death of an unidentified man whose remains were found by a Suffolk river has been suspended.

The remains, known as body C, were discovered in bags by the River Stour in Sudbury.

Police were called at 4.35pm on August 27, 2020.

Police divers conducted extensive searches of the river and the human was confirmed to have been male.

A murder investigation was launched.

The inquest was opened at Suffolk Coroners Court on Friday and suspended until December 2, pending a pre-inquest review.