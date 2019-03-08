Man found dead at a hotel complex in Stoke by Nayland named as Thomas Parsons

Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A man found dead at a luxury hotel near Stoke-by-Nayland left a note outside his room telling staff he had killed himself and to call police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The body of Thomas Parsons was found by emergency services at 4.30pm on Tuesday March 19 at the Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel on Keepers Lane.

Mr Parsons was found inside one of the rooms at the hotel.

An inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court into the death of the 24-year-old heard how the alarm was raised after a note was found on the door of a hotel room saying “I have killed myself, call the police”.

When entrance was gained by officers, Mr Parsons, from Colchester, was discovered in the bathroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel from the 18th tee of Gainsborough Golf Course Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL Stoke by Nayland Hotel from the 18th tee of Gainsborough Golf Course Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL

On entering the room officers believed a harmful chemical could be present.

A small-scale evacuation of nearby rooms was carried out as fire crews investigated a suspected light chemical smell.

However, it was later confirmed no chemicals were involved.

The inquest was adjourned and will be heard in full on September 17.