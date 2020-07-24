E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman died from methadone

PUBLISHED: 06:00 26 July 2020

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a Sudbury woman who died of methadone poisoning.

Tracy Russell, aged 43, died on April 25 after falling ill at the home she shared with her partner, Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard.

The hearing in Ipswich was told Ms Russell, who had a history of drug use, had woken up around 10pm the night before she died to get herself a drink of water.

Her speech seemed slightly slurred but she was able to get back into bed.

But when her partner woke up the following morning he found her lying pale, cold and unresponsive.

He called 999 and administered CPR but she was later confirmed dead by paramedics.

A post mortem gave the cause of death as methadone toxicity.

Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned the hearing for a full inquest to be held on November 16.

