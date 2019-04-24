Suffolk inmate died days after he was assessed by prison doctor, inquest hears

An inmate of a Suffolk prison died from dehydration and pneumonia days after being assessed by a GP, an inquest has heard.

Daniel Tudor, 28, died at West Suffolk Hospital on November 28, 2015, having been transferred from HMP Highpoint, in Stradishall near Nemarket, on November 24.

At an inquest into his death, which began in Ipswich yesterday, questions were raised over whether there were delays in his transfer to hospital from the prison and whether that had contributed to his death.

The inquest heard Mr Tudor had been convicted of attempted robbery in April 2015 and was jailed for three years.

On October 13, 2015, he was moved from HMP Pentonville, a remand prison, to HMP Highpoint in Suffolk.

The inquest heard he had been self harming and had at one point tied a ligature around his neck.

He has also been complaining of pain in his abdomen and vomiting after eating.

At HMP Highpoint he began protesting, refusing to dress and barely eating. He was moved to a segregated unit on November 5, because of aggressive behaviour towards prison staff, claiming that his food was being poisoned.

He was assessed by prison GP Hari Mohan Bonthala on November 23.

Dr Bonthala said Mr Tudor has been mainly eating fruit and fruit juice in “variable quantities” but that an exact record of his food intake was not kept.

“He looked disturbed in himself,” he said.

“He was refusing to answer any questions except for yes or no.”

Dr Bonthala said Mr Tudor did not allow him to get close enough to carry out a proper medical examination but said that at that time he was not dehydrated.

The next day Mr Tudor was found collapsed in his cell and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

He died four days later.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of his death was dehydration and pneumonia.

A statement from his sister Rita Tudor was read aloud during the inquest by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish.

She said: “This is difficult for me because all I want to do is keep in mind all the good times we had together. Daniel and I were very close. He was ready to help anyone who needed help. He was just such a kind person.”

The inquest continues.