Father-of-two from Haverhill took his own life, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:29 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 15 July 2019

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A 29-year-old father-of-two who suffered with schizophrenia took his own life, an inquest has concluded.

Jordan-Lee Codrington died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on January 31 after being discovered unconscious at his home in Haverhill several days before.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called and paramedics managed to resuscitate him, flying him to hospital. When it was later revealed he had suffered a hypoxic brain injury, his family had to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support.

The inquest heard Mr Codrington had taken drugs since he was 14, later suffering drug-induced psychosis.

During the inquest, he was described as "the sort of person that if he could help you, he would".

Assistant coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone said the cause of death was a hypoxic brain injury caused by hanging.

He concluded Mr Codrington had intended to take his own life.

