Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

27 November, 2018 - 05:30
Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

Archant

The mother of a popular skateboarder from Stowmarket who died after a drug overdose has described her son as a ‘lovable and bubbly man’.

Luke Jarvis, 25, died on December 16, 2016, after a night out with friends Picture: LEWIS ROYDONLuke Jarvis, 25, died on December 16, 2016, after a night out with friends Picture: LEWIS ROYDON

Luke Jarvis, 25, of Poplar Hill, died on December 16, 2016, after a night out with friends in his home town.

An inquest on Monday heard Mr Jarvis had enjoyed a drink in The Oak Pub before going back to the home of a friend in Verneiule Avenue.

The inquest heard his friend had large quantities of prescription drugs at his home, as he suffered from osteoarthritis and was a recovering heroin addict, and that Mr Jarvis was a regular user of recreational drugs. Mr Jarvis was found unresponsive the following morning and despite the best efforts of paramedics, died at the scene.

A toxicology report revealed he had fatal doses of a prescription painkiller and a drug prescribed to help recovering addicts at the time of his death as well as traces of an anti-anxiety drug and cocaine.

Luke Jarvis died following a night out with friends in Stowmarket Picture: KELLY JARVISLuke Jarvis died following a night out with friends in Stowmarket Picture: KELLY JARVIS

The inquest heard Mr Jarvis also had 251mg per 100ml of ethanol in his bloodstream.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley said this amount of alcohol could cause someone to slip into a coma.

The inquest heard Mr Jarvis was a talented skateboarder and had been signed by skateboard firm Moonshine the year before.

A hugely popular man in Stowmarket, more than 400 people attended his funeral.

Luke Jarvis, 25, was a talented skateboarder Picture: ALEX FAIRFULLLuke Jarvis, 25, was a talented skateboarder Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

During the inquest his mother Lyn McIntyre said her son was a man who couldn’t say no.

“He didn’t have the line most people have,” she said.

“He would just tip over it.

“Even though he was 25-years-old he was a bit of a man-child.

Luke was a talented skateboarder Picture: MONKEY GLOVELuke was a talented skateboarder Picture: MONKEY GLOVE

“He just didn’t know when enough was enough.”

His sister Kelly said: “He was so full-on and into everything. He would get paid on Friday and would be skint the very next day.”

Following Mr Jarvis’ death a police investigation was launched however the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute anyone.

Following the inquest, Mrs McIntyre said: “He was lovely, he was a mummy’s boy.

“Every person who met him, even for 20 minutes, they would remember him. He was a very lovable and bubbly man who would help anybody.”

Mr Parsley concluded Mr Jarvis’ death was drug related.

