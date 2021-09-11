Published: 8:00 AM September 11, 2021

Lee Firth died in a crash on the A12 in Frostenden on March 4 - Credit: Suffolk police

A beloved father died when his lorry was in collision with a trailer that came into his lane, an inquest hearing has heard.

Lee Firth, 48, was driving his delivery lorry along the south-bound carriageway of the A12 at Frostenden, near Southwold, on March 4, 2021, when the accident happened, just after 8am.

Lee, a father-of-two from Hertfordshire, died at the scene and was formerly identified by his son Brook Firth the following day.

At the opening of the inquest into his death today, September 10, senior coroner's officer Julie Leacock said he had been driving along when his lorry collided with a trailer that came into the same lane as him.

Previously, Lee's family paid tribute to him, saying "there are no words available that could capture who Lee was and what he meant to the people in his life".

Coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest because the police investigation is ongoing.

The next inquest hearing is due for December 9, 2021.







