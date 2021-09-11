News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Inquest into lorry driver's death adjourned for police investigation

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 8:00 AM September 11, 2021   
Lee Firth died in a crash on the A12 in Frostenden on March 4

Lee Firth died in a crash on the A12 in Frostenden on March 4 - Credit: Suffolk police

A beloved father died when his lorry was in collision with a trailer that came into his lane, an inquest hearing has heard.

Lee Firth, 48, was driving his delivery lorry along the south-bound carriageway of the A12 at Frostenden, near Southwold, on March 4, 2021, when the accident happened, just after 8am.

Lee, a father-of-two from Hertfordshire, died at the scene and was formerly identified by his son Brook Firth the following day.

At the opening of the inquest into his death today, September 10, senior coroner's officer Julie Leacock said he had been driving along when his lorry collided with a trailer that came into the same lane as him.

Previously, Lee's family paid tribute to him, saying "there are no words available that could capture who Lee was and what he meant to the people in his life".

Coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest because the police investigation is ongoing.

The next inquest hearing is due for December 9, 2021.



Most Read

  1. 1 Homeless teenager found living in a tent saved by town's act of kindness
  2. 2 World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend
  3. 3 Missing 55-year-old woman found
  1. 4 Cook expects 'a couple' of Town debuts in Bolton clash but wingers set to miss out
  2. 5 Thunderstorm warning issued ahead of cloudy weekend in Suffolk
  3. 6 'There is no better feeling' - Coulson is feeling the love at Ipswich Town
  4. 7 Cook on 'winner' Walton's arrival, Hladky's 'tough introduction' and 'absolutely outstanding' Holy
  5. 8 Road closed after pedestrian struck by car
  6. 9 Street beggar with 180 convictions banned from town centre
  7. 10 Four taken unwell after suspected drink spiking in town centre
Suffolk Coroner's Court
A12
Southwold News
A12 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds. Karine has received the Michel

Visit Suffolk

The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
These animals are looking for their forever homes in Suffolk 

Suffolk Live

Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Scenes of Lakenheath village. The village sign.

Housing

Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A child died after police and the ambulance service were called to a medical emergency near Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon