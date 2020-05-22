E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest opens into death of baby found at recycling centre

PUBLISHED: 11:29 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 22 May 2020

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre has opened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre has opened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An inquest into the death of a baby girl whose body was found in a recycling centre in Needham Market has opened.

A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The body of the baby, who is now being referred to as Baby S, was discovered on Thursday, May 14 in waste material at the Sackers Scrap Metal and Waste Recycling centre.

A hearing, which took place at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich today, via Skype, opened inquest proceedings.

The court heard how staff at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market saw what they thought to be the deceased body of a baby shortly before 3pm on May 14.

Suffolk police were called to the scene, where officers confirmed the discovery and she was later pronounced dead.

Sackers Recycling Site was cordoned off after the body of a newborn baby girl was found last week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It was said that the date of birth and identity of the baby is still unknown. Officers continue to be concerned for the mother’s welfare, urging her to come forward to seek medical help.

The court also heard that a post-mortem examination took place on May 19 by a Home Office registered pathologist and a paediatric pathologist.

The results were undetermined and further tests will be needed. They are expected to take some time.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned the inquest until a date to be confirmed for further work to take place.

Officers remained at Sackers in Needham Market following the discovery of the baby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

