Man died after collapsing in Clare Country Park, inquest hears

John Harding was found at Clare Country Park. Picture: LIBRARY

The inquest into the sudden death of a man who collapsed in Clare Country Park has opened.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Harding, who lived in Highfield, Clare was found face down in the park in the early hours of Sunday, February 27 by a member of the public.

An ambulance was called and Mr Harding was taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he remained in intensive care until he sadly died the following day, aged 46.

The court heard how Mr Harding was last seen when he left his parents’ home the previous evening, intending to go to the park to have a drink.

A post-mortem examination has taken place and the inquest into his death will be resumed at a later date, allowing for an investigation to take place.

Friends of Mr Harding paid their respect to the 46-year-old over social media.

One said: “I am so sorry to hear the sad news of the passing of John. He was a very kind and thoughtful person, always had the time to chat, and ask after the family. Bless you John may you rest in peace.”

Mr Harding had lived in Scotland but had recently moved back to the area.

A community member said: “It’s sad that a member of our community who died so young.

“It’s always tragic when somebody dies especially when it is in such circumstances.”