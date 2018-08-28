Partly Cloudy

Inquest opens into death of Ipswich stab victim

PUBLISHED: 11:32 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 31 January 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

An inquest has opened into the death of 32-year-old man who was stabbed in an Ipswich street.

Daniel Saunders, originally from Surrey, died from his injuries in Turin Street on Sunday, December 16.

The attack was reported just before 2pm that afternoon, and sparked a huge emergency response.

At the opening of an inquest into his death, coroner Nigel Parsley expressed his condolences to Mr Saunders’ family and called on Detective Inspector Robert Simmons, from Suffolk police, to give details of the incident.

Addressing the inquest, DI Simmons said Mr Saunders was found with a stab wound to his abdomen, and died at the scene before he could be taken to hospital.

Following a post-mortem examination carried out on December 18, it was confirmed that Mr Saunders died of a single stab wound to the upper area of his abdomen. This caused damage to his internal organs, which resulted in significant internal bleeding.

DI Simmons confirmed a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was subsequently arrested in Clacton on suspicion of murder.

The teenager, from Bury St Edmunds, has since been charged with murder in connection with the attack.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on January 11 and was remanded in custody before a hearing on April 12.

An 18-year-old man from Colchester, a 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area and a 15-year-old from Bury St Edmunds remain under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on December 20.

A 20-year-old man from Colchester who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on January 25 was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On Tuesday, January 29 a 33-year-old man from Colchester was also arrested in connection with the investigation – on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

DI Simmons said it would not be appropriate to provide any further details at this time.

The inquest was therefore opened and adjourned, pending the outcome of any criminal proceedings.

