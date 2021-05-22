News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest opens into death of 34-year-old Lowestoft man

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:45 AM May 22, 2021   
Maxwell Croft died in Lowestoft, Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man from Lowestoft who had a history of drug abuse. 

Maxwell Croft was 34 when he was unable to be woken up by his partner, Suffolk Coroners' Court, sitting in Ipswich, was told. 

She then called for an ambulance, who tried to resuscitate Mr Croft but he sadly died on November 18, 2020.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley was told at Suffolk Coroners Court on Friday, May 14 that Mr Croft had a "history of drug abuse" but was trying to get better through rehabilitation. 

The cause of death has not been determined and more information is being gathered in preparation for a full inquest. 

Mr Parsley has set an inquest date for August 17, 2021 with a case review taking before on June 21, 2021. 

Suffolk Coroner's Court
Lowestoft News

