Inquest opens into death of 34-year-old Lowestoft man
Published: 11:45 AM May 22, 2021
- Credit: Archant
An inquest has opened into the death of a man from Lowestoft who had a history of drug abuse.
Maxwell Croft was 34 when he was unable to be woken up by his partner, Suffolk Coroners' Court, sitting in Ipswich, was told.
She then called for an ambulance, who tried to resuscitate Mr Croft but he sadly died on November 18, 2020.
Senior coroner Nigel Parsley was told at Suffolk Coroners Court on Friday, May 14 that Mr Croft had a "history of drug abuse" but was trying to get better through rehabilitation.
The cause of death has not been determined and more information is being gathered in preparation for a full inquest.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Parsley has set an inquest date for August 17, 2021 with a case review taking before on June 21, 2021.
Most Read
- 1 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
- 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Championship side pip Blues to sign Rhodes
- 3 Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who can 'run the race'
- 4 Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury
- 5 Two councillors for Aldeburgh and Leiston resign from East Suffolk Council
- 6 East Anglia's wealthiest people revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List
- 7 Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range
- 8 Kesgrave shooting: Video footage of attack shown to jury
- 9 Exit Interview: Huws fought hard to win the first battle but couldn't conquer the second
- 10 'Nightmare' for coastal businesses as footbridge to close over summer