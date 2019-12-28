E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man died after choking on sandwich, inquest hears

28 December, 2019 - 09:30
The inquest opened at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on Friday, December 27 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A 62-year-old Suffolk man died after "inhaling a sandwich", in inquest has heard.

Alistair Paterson, from Rendlesham, died on September 12, 2019, at Ipswich Hospital.

At the opening of an inquest into his death, at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich, senior coroner Nigel Parsley said: "Mr Paterson inhaled a sandwich while eating which caused him to choke and go into cardiac arrest."

He received CPR and was rushed to the accident and emergency department at Ipswich Hospital where he again went into cardiac arrest. Medics conducted CPR and managed to revive him a second time.

However, Mr Parsley said after a CT scan, he showed signs of a poor prognosis and after the family were informed, a decision was made to withdraw treatment.

Mr Parsley said he died with his family by his side.

The inquest will resume later next year.

