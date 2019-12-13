E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman, 71, died two weeks after she was struck by train, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 13 December 2019

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A 71-year-old woman from Stowmarket died more than two weeks after being struck by a train.

Elizabeth Luxton died on August 16 at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

The opening of an inquest into her death, at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich, heard Mrs Luxton suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and had recently become increasingly concerned about her deteriorating health.

On July 27 she was struck by a train close to Stowmarket.

She was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital with multiple rib fractures and lung contusions and put on life support.

However, the inquest heard she did not want prolonged hospital treatment so her breathing tube was taken out.

She died a few days later.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley said a case review would be conducted on January 3 next year.

The full inquest will resume on March 4.

