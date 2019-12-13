E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of 20-year-old reported missing to police

13 December, 2019 - 19:00
Mr Greenwood was described as

Mr Greenwood was described as "laid back" Picture: EMMA GREENWOOD

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 20-year-old man from Lowestoft who was found dead the day after he was reported missing by his family.

Emma Greenwood, pictured with her son Harry who died aged 20 Picture: EMMA GREENWOODEmma Greenwood, pictured with her son Harry who died aged 20 Picture: EMMA GREENWOOD

Harry Greenwood, who lived in the town, was found dead on September 5, 2019, in a wooded area near the town.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into his death at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday.

Mr Greenwood was reported missing on September 4 having last been seen by his family in the Greenfield Road area of Lowestoft at around 9.15pm.

Police immediately launched a search for Mr Greenwood, including an appeal for information from the public, but he was found the next day.

Harry Greenwood was found dead the day after he was reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYHarry Greenwood was found dead the day after he was reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Following his death, his mother Emma paid tribute to her "happy-go-lucky" son, describing him as a "loving and caring young lad".

She said: "He was always making people laugh - he has always been like that.

"He had always been laid back and he was the type of person who would take about three hours to tell a 10 minute story - we would always tease him about that."

She said her son came from a large family, with eight brothers and sisters, three nephews and two nieces.

"He spent all his spare time he could with them," she said.

"He was an amazing uncle."

Despite struggling with depression and mental health issues himself, Mr Greenwood, who had taken his stepfather's surname and was previously known as Harry Jordan, completed his A-levels at Lowestoft Sixth Form and received top grades.

He then became a support worker at the Papworth Trust in Lowestoft and Estherene House in Pakefield, following in his mother's footsteps.

Mrs Greenwood said: "I didn't expect him to get into it, but I was really proud of him when he did - he was very good at it. If you speak to anybody, they would tell you he was a lovely lad."

Following his death, Mr Greenwood's father Chris Jordan launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for his funeral, raising more than £2,500 to help give his son the send off he deserved.

Mr Parsley said: "In relation to the tragic case of Harry Greenwood there will be an internal case review on January 24 and the inquest will be listed for February 24, 2020."

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Greater Anglia and Network Rail promise to restore good service after rail chaos

Greater Anglia has recently cancelled many services due to signalling problems Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

From Cats to Star Wars - what’s on at the cinema this Christmas?

James Corden in Cats Picture: UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Driver whose front wheels were down to the metal rims is jailed

Daniel Cain was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Can you spot yourself in our Christmas jumper gallery?

Children at Westgate School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GEEWIZZ
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists