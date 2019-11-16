Canaries and cockatiels kept at home may have contributed to man's death, inquest opening hears

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of an 80-year-old man whose breathing problems may have been caused by him keeping canaries and cockatiels at his home.

Hugh Harrison, from Thetford, died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on August 18 after being admitted with breathing difficulties.

An inquest opening, at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich, heard his health deteriorated days after being taken into hospital.

Coroner's officer Julie Leacock told the inquest he had been exposed to dust as a welder and had also kept canaries and cockatiels in his house.

She said it was suspected that his exposure to industrial dust or his pet birds may have worsened his chest problems.

An independent case review is set to take place on December 23.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest until February 17 next year.