Lowestoft man, 46, was found dead on trip to Bulgaria, inquest hears

14 December, 2019 - 16:01
The inquest opened at Suffolk Coroner's Court, in Ipswich, on Friday Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Mystery surrounds the death of a 'fit and healthy' man from Lowestoft who was found dead while on holiday in Europe.

Martin Jackson, 46, was found dead by his partner on August 11 in Bulgaria.

At the opening of an inquest, at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday, coroner's officer Natalia Vigeura said: "Martin died in Bulgaria.

"He had not been ill or needed to see a doctor for the past two years.

"He was a fit and healthy person.

"On the evening of August 11 he told his partner and 12-year-old son he wasn't feeling very well and went to lie down."

She said he was later found face down on his bed and paramedics were called, but they were unable to resuscitate him.

After a post mortem, a cause of death could not be determined.

A case review is set to take place on January 5 before the inquest resumes on March 16.

