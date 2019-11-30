E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

80-year-old woman died after she was struck by van, inquest hears

30 November, 2019 - 07:34
The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

Archant

An 80-year-old woman from Bury St Edmunds died after being struck by a delivery van in the town centre.

An inquest was opened and adjourned into the death of Norah Sharpe at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on Friday, November 29.

Coroners' officer Ian Lambert told the hearing Mrs Sharpe had been hit by a white delivery van on Thursday, June 27, in Whiting Street, close to the junction with Abbeygate Street, and had suffered a serious head injury. She was rushed to West Suffolk Hospital and immediately intubated and placed on a ventilator.

After a scan, she was transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital but it was decided no surgical intervention should be carried out.

Mrs Sharpe died on Wednesday, September 11.

An independent case review into her death is set to take place on January 31.

Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest, which will resume on March 23 next year.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist injured officer as he tried to evade police

The incident happened near the forecourt of Lings Motorcycles in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

80-year-old woman died after she was struck by van, inquest hears

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

West Suffolk isn’t a contest, more a coronation in 2019 General Election

The future of USAF Mildenhall remains uncertain. Picture: GARY STEDMAN/iWITNESS

Meet the opposition: Robins’ return has put nomadic Coventry on an upward curve again

Coventry City's Liam Walsh celebrates with team-mates after scoring. Photo: PA

WATCH: All the dashcam footage from Suffolk’s roads in 2019

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington was just one of the clips gathered by Suffolk Constabulary in 2019 Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists