80-year-old woman died after she was struck by van, inquest hears

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Archant

An 80-year-old woman from Bury St Edmunds died after being struck by a delivery van in the town centre.

An inquest was opened and adjourned into the death of Norah Sharpe at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on Friday, November 29.

Coroners' officer Ian Lambert told the hearing Mrs Sharpe had been hit by a white delivery van on Thursday, June 27, in Whiting Street, close to the junction with Abbeygate Street, and had suffered a serious head injury. She was rushed to West Suffolk Hospital and immediately intubated and placed on a ventilator.

After a scan, she was transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital but it was decided no surgical intervention should be carried out.

Mrs Sharpe died on Wednesday, September 11.

An independent case review into her death is set to take place on January 31.

Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest, which will resume on March 23 next year.