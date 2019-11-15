Inquest opens into death of woman who died after night out drinking with friends

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 31-year-old woman from Bury St Edmunds who died after a night out drinking with friends.

Zeta Maria Doherty died at her home in Prospect Row on Friday, August 23.

Coroners' officer Julie Leacock told the inquest Miss Doherty had gone out with three friends on August 22 to a fourth friend's house in the town, spending the evening drinking spirits.

She said at 10.30pm the four left the friend's house and returned to Prospect Row.

At one point, a friend noticed Miss Doherty was "wobbly on her feet" and unable to stand.

When asked if she had taken anything, she said she had taken "a load of" an epilepsy and anxiety medication. Her friends woke at 9am and found Miss Doherty unresponsive.

An ambulance was called and her friends started CPR but she could not be revived.

The inquest resumes on January 10 next year.