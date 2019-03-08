Inquests open into deaths of two young men killed in crash near Newmarket

An inquest has opened into the deaths of two young men killed in a crash near Newmarket.

Harry Fussey, 19, and Louis Cope-Cornell, 22, died on September 3, 2019, after a single-vehicle crash on the B1061, Dullingham Road.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into their deaths at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday, November 15.

Coroners' officer Julie Leacock told the inquest the car, which was being driven by Mr Fussey, appeared to be travelling towards Newmarket at the time of the collision.

She said the vehicle, which police have since identified as a purple Volvo S40, came off the road close to a railway crossing.

After leaving the road, the car crashed into a "substantial tree", coming to rest in a deep ditch.

She said by the time the vehicle was discovered, the engine was cold, meaning the collision had taken place some time before.

Mrs Leacock added that Mr Cope-Cornell was sitting in the from passenger seat at the time of the crash.

Police had been called to the scene at around 2.50am on the morning of the tragedy.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but the two men were found dead inside the vehicle.

Mr Parsley said an independent case review is set to take place on December 4 with the date of the full inquest set for March 10 next year.

Tributes flooded social media following the death of the two men.

Louise Morgan, Dullingham Parish Council Clerk, said: "I knew the families on a personal level.

"It is very tragic that it happened.

"I don't know what caused the crash or what happened but it is a very sad loss.

"It is a really tragic loss for the community. My thoughts go out to their families."

West Suffolk district councillor for Newmarket East, Robert Nobbs, added: "It is just an extremely sad event to have happened.

"I was aware that there had been two fatalities on the road and I think that there is great shock amongst everybody locally.

"I know that there have been accidents before on that bit of road, but I don't really travel along it enough to know how it happened."