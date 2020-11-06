E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest set to open into death of ‘lovely’ grandmother, 44

PUBLISHED: 16:51 06 November 2020

An inquest is to be opened into the death of Sharon Kelly Picture: FAMILY PICTURE/ INQUEST

An inquest is to be opened into the death of Sharon Kelly Picture: FAMILY PICTURE/ INQUEST

The family of an Essex woman who died having been treated by a mental health trust hope that her inquest will give them the answers they need.

Sharon Kelly, 44, died at her home in Colchester on June 27, 2019.

Her family believe Ms Kelly, who had a history of mental illness, took her own life.

At the time of her death Ms Kelly was in the care of the Essex Partnership University Foundation Trust (EPUT).

Ms Kelly has been described by her family as a lovely, happy woman who found peace and solace in her children and granddaughter.

She enjoyed crafts and spent hours making handmade gifts for her family.

At the time of her death Ms Kelly had been diagnosed with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder also known as borderline personality disorder.

The condition can lead to severe mood swings and disturbed patterns of thinking.

Ms Kelly had a history of drug overdoses and self harm. But was allegedly not deemed to meet criteria to be detained under the mental health act the day before she died.

Her family hope that the inquest will be able to examine the contact Ms Kelly had with EPUT as well as the communications between emergency services on the day she died.

Susan Walkinshaw-Kelly, Ms Kelly’s mother, said: “I am devastated by the loss of my beautiful daughter Sharon.

“I am still confused as to the decisions that were made prior to her death.

“I felt that she was clearly suicidal and posed a high risk of harming herself.

“I hope the inquest provides proper scrutiny of the mental health, ambulance and police services and considers whether my daughter’s life could have been saved.”

The inquest into Ms Kelly’s death is set to open on Monday, November 9 and will be heard by Senior Coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford.

The Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust and East of England Ambulance Service were contacted for comment.

Essex Police declined to comment at this time.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

