Inquest to consider death of man in industrial accident
An inquest is to be held this summer following the death of a man in an industrial accident.
Dzintars Klementjevs, 44, died after an accident at Culina Logistics Limited in Haverhill in November 2018.
Culina transport goods for major brands including Unilever and Mondelez, which owns Cadbury.
Mr Klementjevs had worked in the warehouse at the company for six years.
At the time of his death, Culina Logistics CEO, Steve Winwood, paid tribute to Mr Klementjevs.
He said: "Dzintars had worked with the company for six years in total, initially through an agency and then appointed directly, and was a highly valued and respected member of the warehouse team. He will be sadly missed."
A pre inquest review was held into his death on Tuesday to discuss the case.
Assistant coroner Catherine Wood said that jury inquest would be needed in Mr Klementjevs' case.
A three day hearing has been scheduled from July 19.
