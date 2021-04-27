See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed
- Credit: E4/Made in Chelsea
Made in Chelsea stars have been filming at a luxury Suffolk estate which spans 8,000 acres and boasts a pool, hot tubs and its very own wine cellar.
The top reality show, which is broadcast on E4 on Monday evenings, has been filming at The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton Park Estate, near Yoxford, in east Suffolk.
Cast members such as Olivia Bentley, Ollie Locke and Sophie Hermann have all been filming together in a Covid-secure bubble because of lockdown restrictions for its latest season, meaning no social distancing has been required.
At first they were filmed in a gorgeous manor in the Cotswolds, and now they have ventured to the collection of country homes, farmhouses and holiday cottages on the private estate off Yoxford Road.
The crews have been filming at the resort’s Chapel Barn, The Grange and The Cider House, with cast members lapping up the Suffolk countryside.
In last night's episode, which showed the Suffolk location for the first time, members of the cast were filmed jumping in the pool and eating breakfast outside in robes.
The place was described as "high end" by Miles Nazaire, who was filmed eating croissants with fellow cast member Julius Cowdrey.
Fredrik Ferrier, 31, added: "We are in our own little village at the moment."
James and Maeva were shown staying in a smaller property with a private pool, and Julius, Fredrik and Miles were among those who stayed in the Grange Farmhouse.
The Grange Farmhouse costs up to £3,000 a night at peak times, and the huge Chapel Barn can cost up to £7,200 a night.
Here is a sneak peek inside the grounds:
Made in Chelsea returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday, May 3, and will also be available to watch on catch-up.