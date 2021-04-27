News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 4:22 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 4:49 PM April 27, 2021
E4/Made in Chelsea

The latest series of E4's Made in Chelsea has been filmed at The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton Park Estate, Suffolk. - Credit: E4/Made in Chelsea

Made in Chelsea stars have been filming at a luxury Suffolk estate which spans 8,000 acres and boasts a pool, hot tubs and its very own wine cellar. 

The top reality show, which is broadcast on E4 on Monday evenings, has been filming at The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton Park Estate, near Yoxford, in east Suffolk. 

E4/Made in Chelsea

E4/Made in Chelsea filming at The Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk. - Credit: E4/Made in Chelsea

Cast members such as Olivia Bentley, Ollie Locke and Sophie Hermann have all been filming together in a Covid-secure bubble because of lockdown restrictions for its latest season, meaning no social distancing has been required. 

At first they were filmed in a gorgeous manor in the Cotswolds, and now they have ventured to the collection of country homes, farmhouses and holiday cottages on the private estate off Yoxford Road. 

E4/Made in Chelsea stars Liv and Emily

Cast members during episode five of Made in Chelsea, which has been filmed in Suffolk. - Credit: E4/Made in Chelsea

The crews have been filming at the resort’s Chapel Barn, The Grange and The Cider House, with cast members lapping up the Suffolk countryside.

In last night's episode, which showed the Suffolk location for the first time, members of the cast were filmed jumping in the pool and eating breakfast outside in robes. 

The place was described as "high end" by Miles Nazaire, who was filmed eating croissants with fellow cast member Julius Cowdrey.

E4/Made in Chelsea

E4/Made in Chelsea has been filming at The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton Park Estate. - Credit: E4/Made in Chelsea

Fredrik Ferrier, 31, added: "We are in our own little village at the moment."

Most Read

  1. 1 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
  2. 2 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  3. 3 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
  1. 4 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
  2. 5 Family pay tribute to 'talented' Leiston artist who died in crash
  3. 6 Brett Johnson on Paul Cook, transfer window plans and his Premier League tattoo pledge
  4. 7 70 vehicles stopped in day of action to 'disrupt' criminals
  5. 8 First look at second phase of Notcutts garden centre revamp plans
  6. 9 Collapsing seaside cliffs set to be fixed in £2m project
  7. 10 Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident

James and Maeva were shown staying in a smaller property with a private pool, and Julius, Fredrik and Miles were among those who stayed in the Grange Farmhouse.

The Grange Farmhouse costs up to £3,000 a night at peak times, and the huge Chapel Barn can cost up to £7,200 a night.

Ep5. Harvey and Alex.

Harvey and Alex on set at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk. - Credit: Monkey Kingdom

Here is a sneak peek inside the grounds:

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton, Suffolk, where the recent episode of Made in Chelsea was filmed. 

The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton, Suffolk, where the recent episode of Made in Chelsea was filmed. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

A bedroom inside one of the properties in the grounds of The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton, Suffolk,

A bedroom inside one of the properties in the grounds of The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton, Suffolk, where the recent episode of Made in Chelsea was filmed. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

Inside the cinema room in Sibton Park Estate. 

Inside the cinema room in Sibton Park Estate. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

The alcohol cellar at Chapel Barn, in Chapel Estate.

The alcohol cellar at Chapel Barn, in Chapel Estate. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

The living space at Chapel Barn in Chapel Estate, The Wilderness Reserve.

The living space at Chapel Barn in Chapel Estate, The Wilderness Reserve. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

One of the bedrooms at Chapel Barn in Chapel Estate, The Wilderness Reserve.

One of the bedrooms at Chapel Barn in Chapel Estate, The Wilderness Reserve. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

The Grange at The Wilderness Reserve.

The Grange at The Wilderness Reserve. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

The Hovel, where it has been reported that Tom Zanetti and Sophie Hermann stayed. 

The Hovel, where it has been reported that Tom Zanetti and Sophie Hermann stayed. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

The games room inside The Walled Garden.

The games room inside The Walled Garden. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

The staircase inside The Walled Garden at Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

The staircase inside The Walled Garden at Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

 

Views looking out from The Hovel at The Wilderness Reserve.

Views looking out from The Hovel at The Wilderness Reserve. - Credit: The Wilderness Reserve

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday, May 3, and will also be available to watch on catch-up. 

E4/Made in Chelsea cast members

The Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk. - Credit: E4/Made in Chelsea


East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus