Published: 4:22 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM April 27, 2021

The latest series of E4's Made in Chelsea has been filmed at The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton Park Estate, Suffolk.

Made in Chelsea stars have been filming at a luxury Suffolk estate which spans 8,000 acres and boasts a pool, hot tubs and its very own wine cellar.

The top reality show, which is broadcast on E4 on Monday evenings, has been filming at The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton Park Estate, near Yoxford, in east Suffolk.

E4/Made in Chelsea filming at The Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk.

Cast members such as Olivia Bentley, Ollie Locke and Sophie Hermann have all been filming together in a Covid-secure bubble because of lockdown restrictions for its latest season, meaning no social distancing has been required.

At first they were filmed in a gorgeous manor in the Cotswolds, and now they have ventured to the collection of country homes, farmhouses and holiday cottages on the private estate off Yoxford Road.

Cast members during episode five of Made in Chelsea, which has been filmed in Suffolk.

The crews have been filming at the resort’s Chapel Barn, The Grange and The Cider House, with cast members lapping up the Suffolk countryside.

In last night's episode, which showed the Suffolk location for the first time, members of the cast were filmed jumping in the pool and eating breakfast outside in robes.

The place was described as "high end" by Miles Nazaire, who was filmed eating croissants with fellow cast member Julius Cowdrey.

E4/Made in Chelsea has been filming at The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton Park Estate.

Fredrik Ferrier, 31, added: "We are in our own little village at the moment."

James and Maeva were shown staying in a smaller property with a private pool, and Julius, Fredrik and Miles were among those who stayed in the Grange Farmhouse.

The Grange Farmhouse costs up to £3,000 a night at peak times, and the huge Chapel Barn can cost up to £7,200 a night.

Harvey and Alex on set at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Here is a sneak peek inside the grounds:

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton, Suffolk, where the recent episode of Made in Chelsea was filmed.

A bedroom inside one of the properties in the grounds of The Wilderness Reserve in Sibton, Suffolk, where the recent episode of Made in Chelsea was filmed.

Inside the cinema room in Sibton Park Estate.

The alcohol cellar at Chapel Barn, in Chapel Estate.

The living space at Chapel Barn in Chapel Estate, The Wilderness Reserve.

One of the bedrooms at Chapel Barn in Chapel Estate, The Wilderness Reserve.

The Grange at The Wilderness Reserve.

The Hovel, where it has been reported that Tom Zanetti and Sophie Hermann stayed.

The games room inside The Walled Garden.

The staircase inside The Walled Garden at Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Views looking out from The Hovel at The Wilderness Reserve.

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday, May 3, and will also be available to watch on catch-up.

The Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk.




