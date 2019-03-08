Partly Cloudy

Youngsters who have overcome life’s setbacks to be congratulated at awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 14:13 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 08 April 2019

The National Citizen Service Lowestoft Team is nominated for the Community Engagement Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

The National Citizen Service Lowestoft Team is nominated for the Community Engagement Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Archant

They have battled against the likes of depression and learning difficulties - but now young people are to be recognised at an awards ceremony for how they have overcome life’s setbacks.

Dean Lambert, who is nominated for the Inspirational Young Person Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKDean Lambert, who is nominated for the Inspirational Young Person Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

The youngsters have been supported by education charity Inspire Suffolk throughout 2018 to build a new lives and careers for themselves in the face of difficult challenges.

But they have come out the other side - and are now set to be recognised at the charity’s Student and Staff Awards on Tuesday, April 9.

Among those shortlisted at the event at the charity’s base in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich are Marylou Mayhew, who has been nominated for the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Marylou was a stay at home mother to her young son and her depression was getting the better of her.

Marylou Mayhew, who is nominated for Outstanding Achievement Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKMarylou Mayhew, who is nominated for Outstanding Achievement Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

She didn’t have any qualifications due to her severe dyslexia but her confidence really grew during her time on their Prince’s Trust Team programme.

Since then, she has secured a job at a convenience store.

Meanwhile Dean Lambert is nominated for the Inspirational Young Person Award.

Dean was struggling to integrate back into society after being on the wrong side of the law when he began the Prince’s Trust Team programme.

The National Citizen Service Lowestoft Team is nominated for the Community Engagement Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKThe National Citizen Service Lowestoft Team is nominated for the Community Engagement Award at Inspire Suffolk's 2019 awards evening. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

That led to a work experience placement, where he made such a good impression that he was offered a full-time job.

The National Citizen Service Lowestoft team is nominated for the Community Engagement Award after it decided to support the children and young peoples’ ward at James Paget University Hospital.

The group delivered care packages including toys, toiletries and home comforts which they had raised funds for.

The evening will also include a number of staff awards to recognise the hard work and dedication shown by the charity’s staff who work on its personal development programmes and sports courses across the county.

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk, said: “We are astounded by the vast number of nominations we received this year from the team, really emphasising the importance of the work that we are doing with young people across the county.”

The awards’ sponsors include EDF Energy (Sizewell C), Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council, Seckford Foundation, Opus People Solutions, councillor Gordon Jones, Sandy Martin MP for Ipswich, Suffolk New College, COES and Hemisphere Freight Ltd.

