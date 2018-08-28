You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK Archant

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

But now an inspiring event has raised £16,000 to help youngsters beat problems such as mental ill health and unemployment.

Inspire Suffolk, which helps young people overcome difficulties they may be facing when trying to take their next steps in employment, education or further training, held its annual ball at The Hangar, Milsoms Kesgrave Hall earlier this month.

Magician Michael J Fitch wowed the crowd with his amazing close up magic at the event on Saturday, November 3, with the evening also including a grand auction with a collection of must-have prizes.

They included golf with Ipswich Town stars Terry Butcher and Simon Milton, made-to-measure suits from menswear store Coes and stays at Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel’s luxury lodges.

The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

There was also a golden ticket prize of an overnight stay at the Salthouse Harbour Hotel’s best room, as well as a gift tree supported by shops, spas and restaurants and casino entertainment, all adding to the total raised.

The money raised will support Inspire Suffolk’s work with young people around Suffolk and could fund six outward bound residential programmes, or more than 200 hours of free sports for young people.

The cash could also be used to pay to send more than 30 young people on an industry specific course to gain relevant work-related qualifications.

Sara Warburton, fundraising and events officer at Inspire Suffolk, said: “We are amazed by the level of support that we have received for our Ball once again.

The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

“The backing from local businesses and individuals was unbelievable and helped us to raise our greatest total yet.

“We rely solely on our fundraisers, donations and grants so this will be a fantastic boost to our work and will help us to support and change many local lives.”

The evening was sponsored by EDF Energy.

To find out more about Inspire Suffolk and its work with young people, visit www.inspiresuffolk.org.uk

The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

■ Are you organising an event for charity in Suffolk? Tell us by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk