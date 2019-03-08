Meet Suffolk’s most inspiring young people

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 16:09 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 April 2019

All of the winners together celebrating their awards Picture: WARREN PAGE

All of the winners together celebrating their awards Picture: WARREN PAGE

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

These are some of Suffolk’s most inspiring young people - as highlighted by a popular awards.

Dean Lambert, winner of Inspirational Young Person, with Paul Lowes, Opus People Solutions Picture: WARREN PAGEDean Lambert, winner of Inspirational Young Person, with Paul Lowes, Opus People Solutions Picture: WARREN PAGE

For the second year running, education charity Inspire Suffolk hosted a ceremony to celebrate the amazing successes of young people who have overcome some of the biggest challenges life could have thrown at them.

Beating the likes of depression, anxiety, addiction and learning difficulties are achievements in themselves - but the event at the education charity’s base in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich gave youngsters the recognition they deserved for overcoming major challenges.

Among the winners was Dean Lambert, who struggled to integrate back into society after finding himself on the wrong side of the law - but later built a career for himself after showing true professionalism and leadership skills.

They also included Annabelle Morling - who used to have panic attacks every day but built her confidence on the charity’s Prince’s Trust team programme - and Daisy Theobald-Newman, who built a career for herself after leaving home at 16 with no qualifications and battling mental health difficulties.

Staff and supporter award winners Picture: WARREN PAGEStaff and supporter award winners Picture: WARREN PAGE

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to recognise and shine a light on a number of inspirational stories of our students and staff at this event.

“All of our nominees showed resilience, hard work, determination and success, which really does emphasise the importance of the work that we’re doing across the county.

“Thank you to our supporters and sponsors of the evening.”

Inspire Suffolk helps young people to build a positive future for themselves through various personal development courses guiding them into employment, education, volunteering or further training.

CEO Terry Baxter welcoming guests of students, supporters, sponsors and staff Picture: WARREN PAGECEO Terry Baxter welcoming guests of students, supporters, sponsors and staff Picture: WARREN PAGE

The ceremony on Tuesday, April 9 also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the charity’s staff, who deliver their programmes and contribute to the running of the charity.

There were two final awards acknowledging the charity’s supporters and fundraisers.

Simon Jay, of Seckford Golf Club, won the Fundraiser of the Year for his dedication in promoting charity events and raising more than £2,500 at a Strictly Charity event, with Peter Dawes IFA and Ipswich School of Dancing also shortlisted.

Andy Perrin, of Hemisphere Freight was also recognised as Supporter of the Year for his commitment to Inspire Suffolk over to past year, which has included becoming an Inspire 30 Club member, supporting the charity’s residential trips and becoming a patron.

Guests enjoying the evening celebrating local young people and Inspire Suffolk staff members achievements Picture: WARREN PAGEGuests enjoying the evening celebrating local young people and Inspire Suffolk staff members achievements Picture: WARREN PAGE

The awards’ sponsors included EDF Energy (Sizewell C), Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council, Seckford Foundation, Opus People Solutions, councillor Gordon Jones, Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, Suffolk New College, Coes and Hemisphere Freight Ltd.

Winners and nominees - student awards

■ Outstanding Achievement - winner Annabelle Morling, finalists Daniel Cooke and Marylou Mayhew

Andy Perrin of Hemisphere Freight, winner of Supporter of the Year Picture: WARREN PAGEAndy Perrin of Hemisphere Freight, winner of Supporter of the Year Picture: WARREN PAGE

■ Community Engagement - winner NCS Lowestoft, finalists Colchester Team and Stowmarket Team

■ Apprentice of the Year - winner Kieren Bedford, finalists Chloe Foster and Racheal Havard

■ Inspirational Young Person - winner Dean Lambert, finalists Thomas Connolly and Daniel Lee-Frost

■ Young Person of the Year - winner Daisy Theobald-Newman, finalists Selina Perkins and Jack Grady

External Fundraiser of the Year winner Simon Jay (right) with nominees Peter Dawes (left) and Emma Hawley, Ipswich School of Dancing (centre) Picture: WARREN PAGEExternal Fundraiser of the Year winner Simon Jay (right) with nominees Peter Dawes (left) and Emma Hawley, Ipswich School of Dancing (centre) Picture: WARREN PAGE

Winners and nominees - staff awards

■ Rising Star - winner Ashleigh Hurrell, finalists Naomi Thompson and Alex Tricker

■ Team of the Year - winner Finance Team, finalists Facilities Team and Sports Team

The NCS Lowestoft group, winners of the Community Engagement Award with sponsor Cllr Lesley Hill, Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council Picture: WARREN PAGEThe NCS Lowestoft group, winners of the Community Engagement Award with sponsor Cllr Lesley Hill, Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council Picture: WARREN PAGE

■ Excellence in Teaching and Coaching - winner Jacob Charles, finalists Neil Fox and Alex Tricker

■ Extra Mile - winner Rachel Reddington, finalists Neil Fox and Lisa Ray

Jacob Charles, winner of Excellence in Teaching with Chair of Inspire Suffolk, Dave Muller Picture: WARREN PAGEJacob Charles, winner of Excellence in Teaching with Chair of Inspire Suffolk, Dave Muller Picture: WARREN PAGE

Student award winners Picture: WARREN PAGEStudent award winners Picture: WARREN PAGE

Extra Mile winner, Rachel Reddington, with Andy Perrin of Hemisphere Freight Picture: WARREN PAGEExtra Mile winner, Rachel Reddington, with Andy Perrin of Hemisphere Freight Picture: WARREN PAGE

Ashleigh Hurrell, Rising Star Award winner with Cllr Jane Riley Picture: WARREN PAGEAshleigh Hurrell, Rising Star Award winner with Cllr Jane Riley Picture: WARREN PAGE

Team of the Year, the Finance Team with Marianne Flack, Suffolk New College Picture: WARREN PAGETeam of the Year, the Finance Team with Marianne Flack, Suffolk New College Picture: WARREN PAGE

Winner of Outstanding Achievement Award with sponsor Jim Crawford of EDF Energy Picture: WARREN PAGEWinner of Outstanding Achievement Award with sponsor Jim Crawford of EDF Energy Picture: WARREN PAGE

Apprentice of the Year Award winner Kieren Bedford with Graham Watson, Seckford Foundation Picture: WARREN PAGEApprentice of the Year Award winner Kieren Bedford with Graham Watson, Seckford Foundation Picture: WARREN PAGE

Young Person of the Year, Daisy Theobald-Newman and Cllr Gordon Jones Picture: WARREN PAGEYoung Person of the Year, Daisy Theobald-Newman and Cllr Gordon Jones Picture: WARREN PAGE

