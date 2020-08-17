E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Summer holiday clubs and ‘boot camps’ restart after coronavirus

17 August, 2020 - 19:33
Inspire Suffolk has restarted its Prince's Trust Team Programme. Pictured is a previous year's group in Felixstowe. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Inspire Suffolk has restarted its Prince's Trust Team Programme. Pictured is a previous year's group in Felixstowe. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Summer holiday activities for young people - including the modern equivalent of the old-style of National Service - have restarted following the Covid-19 pandemic.

A previous Prince's Trust Team Programme run by Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKA previous Prince's Trust Team Programme run by Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Charity Inspire Suffolk holds a series of activities designed to boost people’s confidence, life skills and their future employment chances.

They include the Prince’s Trust Team Programme for 16 to 25-year-olds not in education, training or employment, where young people work together on a series of team-building activities and projects, and summer holiday clubs - where young people are offered free places as part of Suffolk County Council’s Fit and Fed campaign.

It also includes National Citizen Service - the modern equivalent of the old-style National Service, where teenagers aged 15 to 17 work together on a social action project instead of a military bootcamp.

Inspire Suffolk has restarted activities like the Prince's Trust Team Programme. This is a Felixstowe team pictured in a previous year. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKInspire Suffolk has restarted activities like the Prince's Trust Team Programme. This is a Felixstowe team pictured in a previous year. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

The activities are said to have a huge benefit on young people’s lives, with Inspire Suffolk saying: “You see kids that are shy and lack confidence but really come through. It really does give them that sense of purpose.”

However, the life-changing activities were one of the many casualties of the coronavirus crisis, after being cancelled during lockdown and the subsequent social distancing rules.

Cole Guy says the Prince's Trust Team Programme, run by Inspire Suffolk, has given him greater confidence. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKCole Guy says the Prince's Trust Team Programme, run by Inspire Suffolk, has given him greater confidence. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Yet many have now restarted, with Inspire Suffolk relaunching the Prince’s Trust Team Programme and National Citizen Service earlier this month along with its Step Forward programme - which aims to support teenagers consider their studies after GCSEs and A-levels.

“These are some of our core activities so it’s great to be back,” the charity said.

Earlier this year, Inspire Suffolk launched its We Believe in YOUth campaign aims to tackle “head-on” the grave and serious threat posed by Covid-19 to young people’s wellbeing and the youth jobs market.

Inspire Suffolk has launched its We Believe in YOUth campaign in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKInspire Suffolk has launched its We Believe in YOUth campaign in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

It says the crisis, which has already seen many firms stop hiring and cut jobs, has a “considerable impact on their hopes for the future” and adds: “These are things we can’t shy away from.”

Its stirring campaign aims not only to alert young people to “innovative new services” the charity can offer to support them but also share inspiring stories of “how others have found the path to a more positive future”.

It aims to highlight positive examples of young people who have improved their lives, such as Cole Guy - who started an apprenticeship with Suffolk County Council after joining the Prince’s Trust Team Programme when his “confidence was extremely low”.

To donate to Inspire Suffolk, visit the charity’s JustGiving page.

