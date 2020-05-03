E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

PUBLISHED: 16:46 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 03 May 2020

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An interactive map showing the areas of Suffolk that have not yet recorded a Covid-19 related death has been released.

The map, from the Office of National statistics (ONS), shows where the people who died between March 1 and April 17 lived.

MORE: Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Among the worst affected areas of Suffolk are the Christchurch Park area of Ipswich, Bixley and Nacton, and an area just outside of Stowmarket that includes Finborough and Battisford.

But some areas of the county have recorded no deaths at all. These include Hadleigh, Leiston and Aldeburgh, and an area of north Suffolk that includes Laxfield.

In total, 28,131 people have died in the UK. The figure covers all settings including hospitals and other care facilities.

You may also want to watch:

There have been more than 300 deaths at West Suffolk Hospital, and across the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

The map breaks down the county into areas the ONS call Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA).

Each MSOA is home to around 7,000 people.

Data released by the Government on Saturday afternoon showed that in Suffolk, there are now 1,076 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while over the border in Essex there are 2,615 cases.

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of 'extremely vulnerable' told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to 'Beat The Chasers' and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

