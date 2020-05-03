Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An interactive map showing the areas of Suffolk that have not yet recorded a Covid-19 related death has been released.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The map, from the Office of National statistics (ONS), shows where the people who died between March 1 and April 17 lived.

MORE: Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Among the worst affected areas of Suffolk are the Christchurch Park area of Ipswich, Bixley and Nacton, and an area just outside of Stowmarket that includes Finborough and Battisford.

But some areas of the county have recorded no deaths at all. These include Hadleigh, Leiston and Aldeburgh, and an area of north Suffolk that includes Laxfield.

In total, 28,131 people have died in the UK. The figure covers all settings including hospitals and other care facilities.

You may also want to watch:

There have been more than 300 deaths at West Suffolk Hospital, and across the Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

The map breaks down the county into areas the ONS call Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOA).

Each MSOA is home to around 7,000 people.

Data released by the Government on Saturday afternoon showed that in Suffolk, there are now 1,076 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while over the border in Essex there are 2,615 cases.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.