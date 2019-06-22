Partly Cloudy

International learning festival featuring experts from Apple and Ofsted comes to Suffolk

22 June, 2019 - 11:30
Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive and principal West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive and principal West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

West Suffolk College

An international learning festival boasting a heavyweight line-up of more than 90 speakers from across the educational and technological spectrum will take place in Bury St Edmunds next week.

A range of high-profile speakers delivered talks at the International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in 2018 Picture: DANNY HEWITTA range of high-profile speakers delivered talks at the International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in 2018 Picture: DANNY HEWITT

The third International Festival of Learning - the only of its kind in the region - will be held at West Suffolk College on Friday, June 28.

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief inspector, Graham Trick and Mike Watkinson, from Apple, Mary Myatt, education adviser and author at John Catt Educational Publishing, and Oliver Cavigliol, author of bestselling book Dual Coding with Teachers, are among the top rated speakers.

Sponsored by Pearson, the festival looks at the skills needed to prosper in an ever-changing future and digitalised world - and how education needs to shape technology.

Dr Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College principal and chief executive of Eastern Colleges Group, said: "This festival addresses one of the biggest issues of our time - how do we not only maintain our humanness in a world that is becoming increasingly digitalized, but how do we use advanced technology to serve us and enhance our human skills.

Speakers delivered talks at the International Festival of Learning in 2018 Picture: DANNY HEWITTSpeakers delivered talks at the International Festival of Learning in 2018 Picture: DANNY HEWITT

"Digital humanism is the notion that people are the central focus in digital leadership and how to accomplish the balance is such an important discussion for today. It needs the 'collective brain' of policy makers, businesses, educators and everyone in between.

"This year's festival will launch the collective brain process as leading global tech companies - such as Apple, IBM, ARM, BT - will join chief policy makers including Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief inspector and prominent names from the worlds of education, business, government and media to debate this. I encourage you to come and be part of the debate."

Angela Berry, executive director for Learning Partnerships, said: "This festival, a movement of passionate individuals who care about educational excellence, is for educators and businesses who want to be the very best in their professions.

The International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGEThe International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

"We have professionals from all sectors attending the day, all ready to debate and discuss how we can inspire the best humans in a digital world. How we embrace technology, and use it to enhance our skills is a challenge and an opportunity that we all face.

"West Suffolk College's role is to prepare our young people for the future and we are proud to be hosting this event once again.

"Thank you to all our partners and to our main event sponsor Pearson, whose report, The Future of Skills, Employment in 2030 spawned this year's event theme."

A few tickets are still available at ifleast.org

