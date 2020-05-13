Gallery

Did you Shine A Light for our NHS on International Nurses Day?

St Edmundsbury Cathedral lit up blue for International Nurses Day. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST Archant

They shined like a beacon of hope in a time of crisis, paying tribute to the wonderful healthcare workers risking themselves during the Covid-19 crisis. But as landmarks across Suffolk and north Essex were illuminated blue for International Nurses Day, did you shine a light for our NHS?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clacton Pier was one of the landmarks to be lit up blue for International Nurses Day. Picture: CLACTON PIER Clacton Pier was one of the landmarks to be lit up blue for International Nurses Day. Picture: CLACTON PIER

But as landmarks across Suffolk and north Essex were illuminated blue for International Nurses Day, did you shine a light for our NHS?

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

International Nurses Day celebrates the work of frontline health workers around the world every year.

This year’s event marked the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, as well as International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

Colchester Castle lit up blue for International Nurses Day. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL Colchester Castle lit up blue for International Nurses Day. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

However, it took on extra meaning in 2020, as nurses bravely lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

These pictures show some of our best-known landmarks illuminated for the #LightUpBlue movement, with Bury St Edmunds’ Apex shopping centre and St Edmundsbury Cathedral taking part, alongside Colchester Castle.

Ipswich, Colchester and Clacton town halls were also lit up blue, along with West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

Linda Main put blue lights on a 'thank you NHS' sign outside her home. Picture: LINDA MAIN Linda Main put blue lights on a 'thank you NHS' sign outside her home. Picture: LINDA MAIN

But many people also joined in at home, by lighting candles in their windows and putting blue lights outside their houses.

East of England chief nurse Catherine Morgan said ahead of the event: “This year we’re going through a really challenging time with coronavirus, so Shine A Light is a real opportunity to support the work of nurses more widely.

“The Shine A Light concept is about being able to show your thanks to nurses who are contributing in so many different ways.

“Throughout my career in the NHS I have had the privilege to work alongside so many committed, talented and inspirational nurses.

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds marked International Nurses Day. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST The Apex in Bury St Edmunds marked International Nurses Day. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

You may also want to watch:

“They have touched the lives of so many people and their expertise, professionalism and compassion has made such a significant contribution during the greatest healthcare crisis in a generation.”

Patrick Nyarumbu, director of nursing leadership and quality for the East of England, said: “International Day of the Nurse is a great opportunity for us to celebrate the nursing and midwifery professions – something perhaps more important now than ever.

“It fills me with great pride to see the incredible lengths that our nurses have gone to throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They put themselves in harm’s way every single day to care for the people in our communities, without want for recognition or reward.

Colchester Town Hall joined in the #LightUpBlue event for International Nurses Day. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL Colchester Town Hall joined in the #LightUpBlue event for International Nurses Day. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

“Many of us, throughout our lives, have had a very real connection with nurses and I’m sure a number of people will want to be able to do something to show our gratitude and support.

“International Nurses Day gives us this opportunity to inspire future generations and celebrate the diversity of our professional careers and workforce.”

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex clinical commissioning groups, said: “This year’s Year of the Nurse and Midwife was intended to highlight the great work done by our nursing and midwifery staff, and there’s no doubt that during this time of coranvirus we value their work even more and thank them for everything they are doing.

“It is wholly appropriate though we widen this #LightUpBlue event as an opportunity to thank all NHS staff and key workers across the community. This is a difficult time for many, but it is cheering that there is so much community spirit present, with people looking out for each other.”

Bethany Ruffles sent in this picture of the display created for the Shine A Light campaign. Picture: BETHANY RUFFLES Bethany Ruffles sent in this picture of the display created for the Shine A Light campaign. Picture: BETHANY RUFFLES