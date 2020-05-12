Will you ‘Shine A Light’ for International Nurses Day?

Ipswich Waterfront, Clacton Pier and Colchester Castle are among some of Suffolk and North Essex’s most notable landmarks to #LightUpBlue for International Nurses Day - as people are urged to “shine a light” from their windows in tribute.

Abbey Gardens, St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Holbrook’s Royal Hospital School and Ipswich and Colchester hospitals will also be illuminated at sunset on Tuesday (May 12) to mark the day, along with Ipswich, Colchester and Clacton town halls.

International Nurses Day celebrates the work of frontline health workers around the world every year.

This year’s event marks the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, as well as International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

But the day has taken on extra meaning in 2020, as nurses bravely lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Light Up Blue To Say Thank You” event will therefore aim to celebrate all NHS staff past and present, as well as key workers across the patch.

Catherine Morgan, chief nurse for the East of England, has also joined other senior nursing leaders in urging people to shine a light from their window at 8.30pm on Tuesday - to show their appreciation for all that nurses are doing to save and rebuild the lives of patients with coronavirus.

“Throughout my career in the NHS I have had the privilege to work alongside so many committed, talented and inspirational nurses,” she said.

“They have touched the lives of so many people and their expertise, professionalism and compassion has made such a significant contribution during the greatest healthcare crisis in a generation.

“It is therefore my great honour to help shine a light on these incredible colleagues and to say thank you; not just for International Day of the Nurse but for every day, 24/7 hours, 365 days a year.”

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex clinical commissioning groups, said: “This year’s Year of the Nurse and Midwife was intended to highlight the great work done by our nursing and midwifery staff, and there’s no doubt that during this time of coranvirus we value their work even more and thank them for everything they are doing.

“It is wholly appropriate though we widen this #LightUpBlue event as an opportunity to thank all NHS staff and key workers across the community.

“This is a difficult time for many, but it is cheering that there is so much community spirit present, with people looking out for each other.”

