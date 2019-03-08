E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town star James Norwood wrestling match set to sell out

PUBLISHED: 16:07 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 10 September 2019

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood's goal celebrations have caught the attention of WWE and The Rock in recent weeks Picture: PAGEPIX/PA/ITFC

Archant

Just 80 tickets remain for a charity wrestling event that will see WWE-loving Ipswich Town striker James Norwood enter the ring.

Ipswich Town FC star James Norwood will be taking part in a charity wrestling event for Cancer Research UK, organised by the International Pro Wrestling League Picture: IPWLIpswich Town FC star James Norwood will be taking part in a charity wrestling event for Cancer Research UK, organised by the International Pro Wrestling League Picture: IPWL

Organised by the International Pro Wrestling League, the "Norwood Mania" charity event for Cancer Research UK will see six live matches featuring professional wrestlers and a cameo from the League One club's top goal scorer.

It comes following Norwood's rise to international fame with his wrestling-themed goal GIF celebrations posted on the club's social media pages - including the famous 'people's elbow' move made famous by wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Which wrestling moves Norwood will pull out of his bag of tricks on the night remain unknwon, although organiser Mark Young hinted that town fans will be in for a treat when the WWE-adoring forward enters the ring.

He added: "A big red banner above the doors saying 'SELL OUT' would be incredible and add to a brilliant atmosphere.

"I understand it is a Wednesday night but this is such a unique and fun opportunity to raise money for a fantastic charity."

Doors for the event open at 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 18, with tickets priced at £10.

Tickets will also be available for a charity raffle.

