Look to the skies to see space station tonight and tomorrow

You may be able to see the International Space Station above Suffolk this weekend. Picture: NASA NASA

If you look to the skies late tonight or tomorrow, you might see the International Space Station (ISS) passing overhead.

The station constantly passes over our heads - and can occasionally be seen when its orbit passes overhead.

It looks like a bright star, appearing in the west and travelling south-southeast for a few minutes. If you don’t have binoculars you could also be able to spot it with the naked eye.

Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “The ISS made some very bright passes last night and early this morning. There are some more very bright passes to come - fingers crossed for a clearing sky!”

Tonight, the space station is due to be seen at 10.02pm, with a -2.7 magnitude and a maximum height of 25 degrees. It will appear again at 11.42pm, with a -3.9 magnitude, and a maximum height of 73 degrees, meaning it will be very bright.

It will then be visible again in the early hours of Sunday, at 1.16am, with a magnitude of -3.9 and a maximum height of 85 degrees (again very bright), and at 2.52am, with a magnitude of -3.3 and maximum height of 37 degrees.

On Sunday evening, it is due to be seen at 10.51pm, with a magnitude of -3.8 and maximum height of 59 degrees (very bright).

• If you take photos of the space station overhead, send them to newsroom@archant.co.uk