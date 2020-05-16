E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Look to the skies to see space station tonight and tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 18:55 16 May 2020

You may be able to see the International Space Station above Suffolk this weekend. Picture: NASA

You may be able to see the International Space Station above Suffolk this weekend. Picture: NASA

NASA

If you look to the skies late tonight or tomorrow, you might see the International Space Station (ISS) passing overhead.

The station constantly passes over our heads - and can occasionally be seen when its orbit passes overhead.

It looks like a bright star, appearing in the west and travelling south-southeast for a few minutes. If you don’t have binoculars you could also be able to spot it with the naked eye.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “The ISS made some very bright passes last night and early this morning. There are some more very bright passes to come - fingers crossed for a clearing sky!”

Tonight, the space station is due to be seen at 10.02pm, with a -2.7 magnitude and a maximum height of 25 degrees. It will appear again at 11.42pm, with a -3.9 magnitude, and a maximum height of 73 degrees, meaning it will be very bright.

It will then be visible again in the early hours of Sunday, at 1.16am, with a magnitude of -3.9 and a maximum height of 85 degrees (again very bright), and at 2.52am, with a magnitude of -3.3 and maximum height of 37 degrees.

On Sunday evening, it is due to be seen at 10.51pm, with a magnitude of -3.8 and maximum height of 59 degrees (very bright).

• If you take photos of the space station overhead, send them to newsroom@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating assault after woman spits at ambulance worker

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her in connection with an assault that took place in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Teenager and adult arrested after cannabis and cash seized at picnic site

Police seized the cannabis and cash from the adult and teenager from Cattawade Picnic Site. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Look to the skies to see space station tonight and tomorrow

You may be able to see the International Space Station above Suffolk this weekend. Picture: NASA

WEIRD SUFFOLK: Did Druids used to worship in Mutford Big Wood by standing stones?

Did Druids used to worship in Mutford Big Wood by standing stones? Illustration by H.K.Creed for Proceedings of the Suffolk Institute of Archaeology and Natural History, published in 1872.

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24