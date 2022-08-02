News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigation launched after woman injured at Middy railway

Paul Geater

Published: 3:26 PM August 2, 2022
The Mid Suffolk Light Railway is being investigated after a woman was injured during an event.

The rail watchdog is set to investigate an incident at Suffolk's only heritage railway which left a visitor in hospital with a number of injuries.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) was informed of an incident at the Mid Suffolk Light Railway at Brockford, near Stowmarket, on Saturday which left a woman in hospital.

It is understood she suffered a head injury, cracked ribs and a broken ankle in the incident which happened during a driver experience event at the railway. 

Driver experiences give members of the public the chance, under supervision, to drive a locomotive around 500 yards.

A spokesman for the railway said they were unable to make any comment about Saturday's incident – but it had not stopped the railway from going ahead with its anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

A spokesman for the ORR said it had been told about the incident but it needed to gather information before an investigation could get fully underway.

The ORR investigates all reports of accidents on railways, but its investigations can take some time to complete.

